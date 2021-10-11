Lebanon's Hezbollah chief urges gov't to seek sanctions waiver for Iranian fuel imports
Lebanon's Hezbollah chief Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah repeated calls on Monday for the cabinet to seek a sanctions waiver to import Iranian fuel and alleviate crippling shortages.
Nasrallah said the government should make power shortages a priority, adding the total blackout that occurred on Saturday when Lebanon's two largest power plants ground to a halt was like a "clinical death" for the country. (Reporting By Laila Bassam and Maha El Dahan Editing by Chris Reese )
