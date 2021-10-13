Left Menu

Integrated Road Accident Database project officially launched in Mizoram

The Integrated Road Accident Database iRAD project, a central government initiative that aims to improve road safety, has been officially launched in Mizoram.State Home Minister Lalchamliana, while launching the programme at state police headquarters on Tuesday, expressed hope that the project would reduce accidents in the state.Many road accidents occur due to rash driving.

Integrated Road Accident Database project officially launched in Mizoram
The Integrated Road Accident Database (iRAD) project, a central government initiative that aims to improve road safety, has been officially launched in Mizoram.

State Home Minister Lalchamliana, while launching the programme at state police headquarters on Tuesday, expressed hope that the project would reduce accidents in the state.

''Many road accidents occur due to rash driving. Such mishaps could be avoided if safety measures are taken. Drivers have responsibility for safety of passengers,'' he said.

The state police is currently implementing projects such as Crime and Criminal Tracking Networks and Systems (CCTNS) and Emergency Response Support System (ERSS), and more initiatives like Inter-Operable Criminal Justice System (ICJS), and National Automated Fingerprint Identification System (NAFIS) would soon be launched, a statement said. The iRAD project, an initiative of the Ministry of Road Transport and Highway funded by the World Bank, aims to establish an accurate accident data collection mechanism to improve road safety in the country, it said.

The project will collect and analyse data from across the country to understand the causes of accidents and formulate new policies to enhance road safety, the statement added.

