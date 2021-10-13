Left Menu

Contractor booked after 2 labourers fall from third floor of building in Delhi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-10-2021 11:43 IST | Created: 13-10-2021 11:43 IST
Two labourers were injured after falling from the third floor of a house in southeast Delhi's Lajpat Nagar-1, police said on Wednesday.

While one of them fell to the ground and sustained serious injuries, the other’s fall was broken by a metal grill on the second floor on which he got stuck and escaped with minor injuries, they said.

The seriously injured labourer is out of danger and under treatment at a nearby hospital, they said.

The incident took place at around 4 pm on October 10. The duo was carrying out welding work in the balcony on third floor when they lost balance and fell down, police said.

A case was registered under sections 288 (negligent conduct with respect to pulling down or repairing buildings) and 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code against the contractor as he did not provide any safety equipment to the labourers, police said.

