Maha: Three held for housebreaking, thefts in Thane

Two repeat offenders have been arrested in connection with 12 cases of theft and housebreaking, while one person was nabbed for vehicle thefts in Maharashtras Thane district, police said on Thursday. The police have recovered stolen gold and silver ornaments worth over Rs 17.44 lakh from the duo, he said.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 14-10-2021 18:03 IST | Created: 14-10-2021 17:50 IST
Two repeat offenders have been arrested in connection with 12 cases of theft and housebreaking, while one person was nabbed for vehicle thefts in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Thursday. The police took into custody Nadeem Mohammad Rai Khan (18) and Ayub Yusuf shaikh (40) from the Kalyan and Thane jail respectively, said senior inspector Shital Raut of the Shanti Nagar police station of the Bhiwandi division. The police have recovered stolen gold and silver ornaments worth over Rs 17.44 lakh from the duo, he said. Meanwhile, the police also apprehended Abdullah Shukat Ali Ansari (32) and recovered four motorcycles valued at Rs 1.65 lakh from him, another official said.

The local police are probing the case further, he added.

