Actor Armaan Kohli denied bail in drugs case

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 14-10-2021 19:40 IST | Created: 14-10-2021 19:40 IST
A special NDPS court here on Thursday rejected the bail application of Bollywood actor Armaan Kohli in a drugs case.

Judge A A Joglekar rejected the bail plea. A detailed order was not available yet.

Kohli was arrested on August 29 following a raid by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) at his residence during which banned drugs were allegedly seized.

His lawyers had argued that only a small quantity of drugs was allegedly recovered from his possession, which is a relatively lesser offense, so he was entitled to bail.

The NCB opposed the application, claiming that the actor had direct links with two prime accused in the case from whom a large ''commercial'' quantity of contraband was recovered.

Under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, offenses involving commercial quantity (which varies for different banned substances) attract higher punishment.

Earlier, a magistrate's court had denied bail to Kohli.

The actor had featured in the Salman Khan-starter ''Prem Ratan Dhan Payo'' among other Hindi films, and was also one of the contestants of TV reality show ''Bigg Boss''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

