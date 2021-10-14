Canadian PM Trudeau to shuffle cabinet on Oct 25 -Canadian Broadcasting Corp
Reuters | Ottawa | Updated: 14-10-2021 23:33 IST | Created: 14-10-2021 23:29 IST
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will shuffle his cabinet on Oct. 25, the Canadian Broadcasting Corp said on Thursday, citing unnamed government sources.
Trudeau, who was reelected last month, needs to replace four government ministers who were either defeated or quit.
