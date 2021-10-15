Left Menu

Judge sets deadline for Libyan commander to answer questions

In court papers, his lawyers argue that requiring him to answer questions would force him to violate Libyan law by disclosing state secrets, subjecting him to a possible death sentence.On Thursday, US District Judge Leonie Brinkema again rejected Hifters argument, and set an October 28 deadline for the deposition to take place.

PTI | Alexandria | Updated: 15-10-2021 02:23 IST | Created: 15-10-2021 02:23 IST
Judge sets deadline for Libyan commander to answer questions
  • Country:
  • Egypt

A US judge has set a two-week deadline for a Libyan military commander to answer questions in a lawsuit accusing him of war crimes.

Khalifa Hifter, commander of the self-styled Libyan National Army, is a defendant in multiple federal lawsuits in Virginia accusing him of killings and torture in that country's civil war. Once a lieutenant to Libyan dictator Moammar Gadhafi, Hifter defected to the US during the 1980s and spent many years living in northern Virginia. He is widely believed to have worked with the CIA during his time in exile.

He still holds US citizenship and still owns extensive property in Virginia.

Earlier this year, US District Judge Leonie Brinkema rejected Hifter's claims of immunity and allowed the case to move forward.

Lawyers for the plaintiffs are taking depositions in the case and want Hifter to depose as well. Hifter, though, has sought to block the depositions. In court papers, his lawyers argue that requiring him to answer questions would force him to violate Libyan law by disclosing state secrets, subjecting him to a possible death sentence.

On Thursday, US District Judge Leonie Brinkema again rejected Hifter's argument, and set an October 28 deadline for the deposition to take place. AP RAX RAX RAX

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan defence minister says will not start a war with China

Taiwan defence minister says will not start a war with China

 Taiwan
2
NASA completes launch readiness review for Lucy Mission

NASA completes launch readiness review for Lucy Mission

 United States
3
Vaccination against COVID-19 supports a healthy pregnancy by protecting both mother and child – an immunologist explains the maternal immune response

Vaccination against COVID-19 supports a healthy pregnancy by protecting both...

 United States
4
Tiny Pacific nation beats the world with 99% COVID vaccination, says Red Cross

Tiny Pacific nation beats the world with 99% COVID vaccination, says Red Cro...

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021