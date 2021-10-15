Militant involved in civilian killings in Srinagar gunned down in encounter in Pulwama

A militant involved in the recent civilian killings in Srinagar was gunned down in an encounter with security forces in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, police said.

Security forces received information about the presence of militants in the Wahibug area of Pulwama, following which a cordon and search operation there, they said.

Police said the search operation turned into an encounter in which one militant was killed.

''One #terrorist of #Srinagar City involved in recent civilian killing, neutralised in #Pulwama #encounter,'' IGP, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar tweeted.

The slain ultra was identified as Shahid Bashir Sheikh, a resident of Srinagar, police said.

They said one AK-47 rifle, along with ammunition, was recovered from the site of the encounter.

''He (Sheikh) was involved in the killing of a civilian, Mohammad Shafi Dar -- an employee of Power Development Department, on 2/10/21. An AK-47 rifle was used in that killing,” police said.

Meanwhile, another encounter broke out between militants and security forces in the Bemina area of Srinagar on Friday evening, a police spokesman.

Further details are awaited, he added.

