Telangana Guv flags off NSG’s car rally in Hyderabad

This indeed will further strengthen the spirit and cause of Atmanirbhar Bharat, the Telangana Governor said in her address at the event, an official release said.She further said I really appreciate the element of patriotism and self-dependence in the youth and I urge them to learn from the Black Cat commandos the discipline, self-sustenance and yet a strong connection with culture and traditions of the nation, she said.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 17-10-2021 20:12 IST | Created: 17-10-2021 20:12 IST
Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Sunday flagged off a car rally of the National Security Guard (NSG) commandos --'Sudarshan Bharat Parikrama', after it reached the city.

On October 2, the rally was flagged-off by Union Home Minister Amit Shah from Delhi as part of the celebrations of the country's 75 years of Independence. The 7,500 km journey will cover historical places associated with the freedom movement and freedom fighters.

“We are glad to host the all-India car rally ‘Sudarshan Bharat Parikrama’ of NSG as part of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' to mark the 75th year of India's Independence. I really appreciate the onus taken on by National Security Guard to spread the spirit of Pride, Unity and Patriotism amongst the people on their journey across the nation. This indeed will further strengthen the spirit and cause of ''Atmanirbhar Bharat'', the Telangana Governor said in her address at the event, an official release said.

She further said ''I really appreciate the element of patriotism and self-dependence in the youth and I urge them to learn from the 'Black Cat' commandos the discipline, self-sustenance and yet a strong connection with culture and traditions of the nation,'' she said. On its Day 16, the Black Cat Car rally was flagged off from People's Plaza here.

Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar, HQ National Security Guard, Inspector General, Sh Shalin, and officials from CRPF, Indian Army and Indian Air Force were present. The rally will pass through 18 cities in 12 states of the country, the release added.

