Maha: Two pedestrians killed in separate mishaps in Nagpur

The mishaps occurred in the areas under the jurisdiction of Beltarodi and Wadi police stations in the city on Saturday.In the first case, a 50-year-old unidentified man was knocked down by a two-wheeler on Wardha road around 11.30 pm on Saturday, an official of Beltarodi police station said.

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 17-10-2021 21:14 IST | Created: 17-10-2021 21:14 IST
Two pedestrians were killed in separate road accidents in Nagpur city of Maharashtra, police said on Sunday. The mishaps occurred in the areas under the jurisdiction of Beltarodi and Wadi police stations in the city on Saturday.

''In the first case, a 50-year-old unidentified man was knocked down by a two-wheeler on Wardha road around 11.30 pm on Saturday,'' an official of Beltarodi police station said. A scooter came from behind and hit him when he was walking. He died on the spot, the official said. In the second case, victim Shalu Lavhaji Raisidam (53), a resident of Khadgaon Road, was crossing a road at Katol bypass when a speeding truck hit her on Saturday afternoon. She suffered grievous injuries in the mishap and was taken to a hospital, where doctors declared her dead, police said.

Police have registered a case against the driver of the truck.

