Following are the top stories at 9.15 pm: NATION DEL56 JK-LD SHOT Two more labourers shot dead by terrorists in south Kashmir; Police to bring non-resident workers in Valley to camps of security forces Srinagar: Terrorists shot dead two more non-local labourers and injured another on Sunday in Kulgam district of south Kashmir, prompting the police to direct that all non-resident labourers in the Valley be brought to nearest security camps ''immediately'' for safety, officials said.

DEL34 PM-KL-RAINS Kerala rains: PM speaks with CM Vijayan to discuss situation New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday spoke with Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and discussed the situation in the wake of heavy rains and landslides in the state. MDS6 KL-RAINS-LD TOLL Kerala landslide toll touches 18 as rescuers dig deeper Kottayam/Idukki: The toll from disastrous flooding caused by heavy rains and landslides in hilly areas of two central Kerala districts rose to 18 as rescue workers recovered more bodies from the rubbles on Sunday.

FGN22 ISRAEL-2NDLD JAISHANKAR Jaishankar in Israel says looks forward to ‘great visit’; to hold high-level talks for further enriching strategic ties Tel Aviv: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday said that he is looking forward to a “great visit” as he arrived here on a five-day official trip during which he will hold talks with the country’s top leadership to mutually prepare a roadmap for further enriching the strategic ties besides exploring new areas of bilateral collaboration. By Harinder Mishra DEL43 BJP-MEETING BJP national office-bearers to meet on Monday; Polls, farmers' protests may be discussed New Delhi: The BJP's national office-bearers will meet on Monday to discuss a host of issues ranging from the upcoming five state assembly polls to the farmers' agitation and the COVID-19 pandemic.

FGN14 US-SITHARAMAN-INDIA-LD OPPORTUNITIES Opportunities galore in India for investors and industry stakeholders: Sitharaman to CEOs of major US giants New York: Opportunities are galore in India for all investors and industry stakeholders with the current reset in the global supply chain and clear-headed and committed leadership in the country, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has told CEOs of top American companies. By Yoshita Singh DEL47 CONG-2NDLD-UP-PUNIA Priyanka Gandhi will be face of Cong's election campaign in UP: P L Punia New Delhi: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will be the face of the Congress' election campaign in Uttar Pradesh, party's newly-appointed campaign committee chief P L Punia said on Sunday, asserting that the AICC general secretary is the most popular political figure in the state at present. By Asim Kamal DEL48 DL-2NDLD POLLUTION Pollution increasing in Delhi due to stubble burning in neighbouring states: Kejriwal New Delhi: As Delhi's air quality plunged into the ''very poor'' category on Sunday morning, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that increase in pollution was due to stubble burning in neighbouring states as governments were ''doing nothing'' to help farmers to stop it.

LEGAL LGD4 DL-HC-MAINTENANCE Father’s responsibilities wouldn’t end at son attaining 18 years age: HC New Delhi: A father cannot be absolved of responsibilities to meet education expenses of his son merely because he has attained the age of majority, the Delhi High Court has said.

LGD3 SC-RTI SC directs Delhi HC to decide if intelligence, security organisations exempt under RTI New Delhi: The Supreme Court has directed the Delhi High Court to decide the applicability of the Right to Information (RTI) Act to intelligence and security organisations of the government while setting aside its order directing a department to furnish information to an employee on seniority and promotions.

FOREIGN FGN25 ISRAEL-JAISHANKAR-LD CEMETERY Jaishankar lays wreath at cemetery for Indian soldiers in Israel Jerusalem: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday began his five-day visit to Israel by laying wreath at a cemetery for Indian soldiers who laid down their lives in the region during the World War I in Talpiot, Jerusalem. By Harinder Mishra FGN11 LANKA-FUEL-INDIA-LOAN Lanka seeks USD 500 mn loan from India for fuel purchase Colombo: Sri Lanka has sought a USD 500 million credit line from India to pay for its crude oil purchases amid a severe foreign exchange crisis in the island nation.

FGN16 UK-MP-STABBING-SUSPECT Somali-origin suspect in British MP’s murder held under Terrorism Act London: The suspect arrested in England’s Essex following the killing of British Conservative MP Sir David Amess has been named as Ali Harbi Ali, a 25-year-old man of Somali heritage, now being held under the stringent Terrorism Act. By Aditi Khanna FGN15 BANGLA-COMMUNAL-UNREST Bangla Durga Puja violence: Vandalism continues; minorities call for countrywide hunger strike Dhaka: A Hindu temple has been valdalised in Bangladesh in a fresh case of communal unrest amidst days of violence unleashed by unidentified Muslim bigots who attacked the minority community’s places of worship during the Durga Puja celebrations over alleged blasphemy, prompting a minority group to announce a countrywide hunger strike, media reports said on Sunday.

