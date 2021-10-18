Left Menu

Water level in dams rising in Kerala

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 18-10-2021 11:10 IST | Created: 18-10-2021 10:59 IST
With water levels rising in various dams due to heavy rains in the catchment areas and the eastern hilly regions of the state, the Kerala government on Monday issued alerts to the public that shutters of certain dams will be raised, resulting in an increase in water levels of rivers in south and central Kerala.

With water level in the Idukki reservoir, one of the highest arch dams in Asia, having risen to 2,396.96 feet Monday, an Orange alert has been sounded. The full reservoir level of Idukki dam is 2,403 feet.

As the water level at various dams including Sholayar, Pamba, Kakki and Idamalayar are rising, the state government has called a meeting which will be chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to take stock of the situation.

An Orange alert has been issued for the Pamba dam and the Kakki dam will be opened before afternoon today, state health minister Veena George, who is in charge of Pathanamthitta district, has said.

The low-lying areas of Cherickal, Poozhikadu, Mudiyoorkonam and Kurambala regions near Pandalam, along the banks of Achankovil river, have been flooded. As the water level in the Achankovil has been rising, alert has been sounded along the banks near regions of Aranmula, Kidangannur and Omalloor.

People have been shifted to various relief camps opened in Pathanamthitta district.

Meanwhile, the state government has appointed ADGP Vijay Sakhare as the nodal officer to coordinate the rescue and relief operations.

Thrissur District Collector Haritha V Kumar has asked the public residing along the banks of Chalakudi river to remain vigilant as water level may rise as Sholayar dam may open soon.

