Worker held for attacking shop owner over fried fish piece

The accused Nepali alias Vinod Premsingh Bhool attacked the fish shop owner, Pravin Chotele 27, with a chopper and also bit his finger and a shoulder on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, an official said. He was arrested on Sunday and booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code IPC.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 18-10-2021 17:44 IST | Created: 18-10-2021 17:40 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A 25-year-old worker was arrested by the police in Badlapur in Thane district of Maharashtra for allegedly attacking the shop owner after the latter refused him a slice of fried fish to eat, police said on Monday. The accused Nepali alias Vinod Premsingh Bhool attacked the fish shop owner, Pravin Chotele (27), with a chopper and also bit his finger and a shoulder on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, an official said. He was arrested on Sunday and booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). PTI COR NSK NSK

