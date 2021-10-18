Left Menu

Jaishankar to join his counterparts from Israel, US and UAE for virtual meeting

PTI | Jerusalem | Updated: 18-10-2021 19:46 IST | Created: 18-10-2021 19:45 IST
Jaishankar to join his counterparts from Israel, US and UAE for virtual meeting
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Israel

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will join his counterparts from Israel, the US and the UAE on Monday for a virtual meeting aimed at bolstering cooperation among them, sources said.

Jaishankar, who is currently in Israel on his maiden visit to the country, will hold a meeting with Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid, while US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan will participate virtually, the Israeli foreign ministry confirmed.

''Economic cooperation, climate change, strengthening people-to-people ties and a coordinated effort to deal with COVID-19 is likely to figure in the discussions,'' sources here said, as a new quad post-Abraham accords seems to be in the making.

In August 2020, Israel, the UAE and the US signed Abraham Accords. The accord helped Israel and the UAE to normalise their ties.

India had welcomed the agreement, saying it "has always supported peace and stability in West Asia which is our extended neighbourhood.'' India and Israel elevated bilateral relations to a strategic partnership during the historic visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Israel in July 2017.

Since then, the relationship between the two countries has focused on expanding knowledge-based partnership, which includes collaboration in innovation and research, including boosting the 'Make in India' initiative, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement ahead of his departure.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids; China launches second crewed mission to build space station and more

Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Tro...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Darwin family microscope to be sold at auction; NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids and more

Science News Roundup: Darwin family microscope to be sold at auction; NASA l...

 Global
3
Odisha to construct another spillway to discharge water from Hirakud Dam

Odisha to construct another spillway to discharge water from Hirakud Dam

 India
4
How many lives have coronavirus vaccines saved? We used state data on deaths and vaccination rates to find out

How many lives have coronavirus vaccines saved? We used state data on deaths...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021