Speech-impaired woman raped in Jharkhand's Godda

A 37-year-old speech-impaired widow was allegedly raped by two home guards posted at a Circle Office in Godda district, a police officer said.

The incident took place when the victim along with a seven-year-old girl of the neighbourhood had taken animals for grazing in the ground of the Circle Office under Mehrama police station area on Sunday afternoon. After reaching home, the woman communicated her ordeal to her mother and neighbours through sign language. Her relatives and villagers immediately approached the Block Development Officer (BDO) Abhisekh Singh demanding justice. Meanwhile, one of the accused who had accompanied a Circle Officer to the village was taken into custody for interrogation.

The other culprit is absconding, the police said. Deputy Superintendent of Police Shiv Shankar Tiwari said police have taken the incident seriously.

