Spanish poison survivors occupy El Prado, threaten suicide

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 19-10-2021 15:06 IST | Created: 19-10-2021 14:54 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Spain

A group of survivors of a mass canola oil poisoning 40 years ago said on Tuesday they had occupied Madrid's El Prado museum and would commit suicide within hours if the government did not respond to their demands.

"Six hours after the start of our presence here, we will start ingesting the pills," the protesters said on the Twitter account of an association for victims of a case that caused thousands of fatalities in 1981.

