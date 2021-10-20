Left Menu

Govt plans to set up 17 more airports in UP: Jyotiraditya Scindia

Union Minister for Civil Aviation, Jyotiraditya M Scindia on Wednesday lauded the progress of development of airports in Uttar Pradesh and said that the government plans to set up 17 new airports in the near future.

ANI | Kushinagar (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 20-10-2021 11:00 IST | Created: 20-10-2021 11:00 IST
Union Minister for Civil Aviation, Jyotiraditya M Scindia (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister for Civil Aviation, Jyotiraditya M Scindia on Wednesday lauded the progress of development of airports in Uttar Pradesh and said that the government plans to set up 17 new airports in the near future. Earlier, Scindia felicitated PM Narendra Modi in Kushinagar.

Addressing an event in Kushinagar, Scindia said, "Under Prime Minister's vision and guidance, we have successfully set up the Kushinagar International airport. This is the ninth airport in Uttar Pradesh and the government plans to set up 17 more airports in the state in the near future." "In the first 70 years of India's independence, only 74 airports were there in the country. Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's guidance, the government has successfully inaugurated 54 airports in the last seven years of his governance in the country. With this, 128 airports have been set up in the country," said the Union Minister.

To boost connectivity of airways, he said, "The government has decided to operate direct flights from Delhi airport to Kushinagar airport for four times a week. These operations will start on November 26. We will connect directly with Kolkata and Mumbai airports as well soon." The inauguration of the Kushinagar International Airport will be marked by the landing of the inaugural flight at the airport from Colombo, Sri Lanka, carrying a Sri Lankan delegation of over a hundred Buddhist Monks and dignitaries including the 12-member Holy Relic entourage bringing the Holy Buddha Relics for Exposition.

The delegation also comprises of Anunayakas (deputy's heads) of all four Nikatas (orders) of Buddhism in Sri Lanka i.e Asgiriya, Amarapura, Ramana, Malwatta as well as five ministers of the Government of Sri Lanka led by Cabinet Minister Namal Rajapakshe. (ANI)

