Left Menu

President Kovind arrives in Patna for Bihar Assembly centenary celebrations

President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday arrived at the Jayprakash Narayan International Airport in Patna for the centenary celebrations of the state assembly building on Thursday.

ANI | Patna (Bihar) | Updated: 20-10-2021 13:53 IST | Created: 20-10-2021 13:53 IST
President Kovind arrives in Patna for Bihar Assembly centenary celebrations
President Ram Nath Kovind at Patna airport. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday arrived at the Jayprakash Narayan International Airport in Patna for the centenary celebrations of the state assembly building on Thursday. President Kovind was received by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar at the airport.

He is on a three-day visit to the state. According to an official statement, President will grace the centenary celebrations of the Bihar Legislative Assembly and address the members of the Bihar Legislature on October 21, 2021, during his visit to Bihar from October 20 to 22, 2021. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5006738 update with several bug fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5006738 update with several bug fixes

 Global
2
Girder of under-construction flyover collapses in Nagpur; no injuries reported

Girder of under-construction flyover collapses in Nagpur; no injuries report...

 India
3
‘Satta king’ involved in betting in UP, U’khand arrested

‘Satta king’ involved in betting in UP, U’khand arrested

 India
4
JioPhone NEXT spotted on Google Play Console; listing confirms key specs

JioPhone NEXT spotted on Google Play Console; listing confirms key specs

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021