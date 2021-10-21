Blast at U.S. outpost in Syria, no American injuries -U.S. officials
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 21-10-2021 02:10 IST | Created: 21-10-2021 02:10 IST
A U.S. outpost in southern Syria was attacked on Wednesday, but there were no reports of American casualties from the blast, U.S. officials told Reuters.
The officials, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said it was too early to say who was responsible for the attack. One of the officials said it was believed to have been a drone attack.
