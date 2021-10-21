Maken reaching Jaipur tonight
PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 21-10-2021 16:54 IST | Created: 21-10-2021 16:54 IST
- Country:
- India
AICC general secretary Ajay Maken is reaching Jaipur on Thursday night. Maken, also the in-charge of party affairs in Rajasthan, is also scheduled to visit Jodhpur on Friday with Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot to condole the death of the state’s former minister Mahipal Maderna.
He is scheduled to return to Delhi on Friday evening, party sources said on Thursday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi
- Maken
- Rajasthan
- Ajay Maken
- Jaipur
- Ashok Gehlot
- AICC
- Mahipal Maderna
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Rajasthan: Farmers demanding water for irrigation call off protest after govt assurance
BJP MP demands CBI probe into irregularities in Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers
Congress workers to march from Rajasthan to Lakhimpur in protest against UP violence
Two men die after high-voltage electricity wire snaps and falls on them in Rajasthan
Over 1 tonne poppy straw 'stolen' from police station in Rajasthan