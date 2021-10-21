Maken reaching Jaipur tonight

AICC general secretary Ajay Maken is reaching Jaipur on Thursday night. Maken, also the in-charge of party affairs in Rajasthan, is also scheduled to visit Jodhpur on Friday with Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot to condole the death of the state’s former minister Mahipal Maderna.

He is scheduled to return to Delhi on Friday evening, party sources said on Thursday.

