Left Menu

Andaman MP requests DGP for duty rest to cops on birthday, wedding anniv

PTI | Portblair | Updated: 22-10-2021 13:00 IST | Created: 22-10-2021 13:00 IST
Andaman MP requests DGP for duty rest to cops on birthday, wedding anniv
  • Country:
  • India

Andaman and Nicobar Islands MP Kuldeep Rai on Friday urged Director General of Police Satyendra Garg to grant duty rest to law enforcers on their birthday and wedding anniversary.

In a letter, Rai also urged the top officer to grant leave to policemen on the birthdays of their spouses and children so that they spend quality time with their families.

The MP said that since the COVID-19 outbreak, policemen in the archipelago have been working tremendously hard and putting in extra hours to keep people safe and walking the extra mile to help the needy.

Rai said that the Andaman and Nicobar Police worked dedicatedly to maintain law and order during festivals and visits of VVIPs. Durga Puja was recently celebrated in the islands and Union Home Minister Amit Shah had visited the archipelago to inaugurate several projects.

Citing a 2021 Delhi Police order granting duty rest to policemen on similar occasions, he said that many law enforcers in the archipelago have missed important occasions like birthdays of their spouses and children due to dedication to work, and requested Garg to allow them to spend quality time with their families during such events.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Patagonian fossils show Jurassic dinosaur had the herd mentality; Vikings crossed the Atlantic 1,000 years ago and more

Science News Roundup: Patagonian fossils show Jurassic dinosaur had the herd...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Melbourne readies to exit world's longest COVID-19 lockdown; WHO says it continues to assess Russia's Sputnik V vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: Melbourne readies to exit world's longest COVID-19 lock...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: WTA roundup: Aryna Sabalenka wins first match since U.S. Open; Motor racing-F1 reserve Hulkenberg to test with McLaren's IndyCar team and more

Sports News Roundup: WTA roundup: Aryna Sabalenka wins first match since U.S...

 Global
4
New focus time feature in Google Calendar auto-declines conflicting events

New focus time feature in Google Calendar auto-declines conflicting events

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021