CBI arrests six people for derogatory posts against judiciary

The CBI on Friday arrested six persons in connection with its probe into alleged derogatory social media posts against the members of higher judiciary, officials said.

The central agency had registered a case on November 11 last year against 16 people, taking over 12 FIRs on the orders of Andhra Pradesh High Court, they said.

The CBI took into custody Sridhar Reddy Avuthu, Jalagam Venkata Satyanarayana, Guda Sridhar Reddy, Sreenath Suswaram, Kishore Kumar Darisa alias Kishore Reddy Darisa and Sudduluri Ajay Amruth.

''It was alleged that the key personnel occupying posts of prominence in the State of Andhra Pradesh, by intentionally targeting the Judiciary, made derogatory posts on social media platform against Honourable Judges and Judiciary following some Court verdicts delivered by the Judges of High Court of Andhra Pradesh,'' CBI spokesperson RC Joshi said.

The agency is using available channels such as MLAT (mutual legal assistance treaty), INTEROL to collect evidence from abroad, he said.

''During investigation, CBI had earlier arrested five accused and also filed five separate chargesheets against them. Investigation is continuing,'' he said.

The CBI also got a lot of objectionable posts removed from the social media platforms, public domains, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)