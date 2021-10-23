Goa means new model of development, reflection of collective efforts, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday lauded the development works in Goa saying that today the state means a new model of development and a reflection of collective efforts. Post his interaction with the beneficiaries and stakeholders of the 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat Swayampurna Goa programme', PM Modi said, "When we get the support of the government and the hard work of the people, how change comes, how self-confidence comes, we all experienced this during our discussion with the beneficiaries of Swayampurna Goa."

"Goa means nature and tourism, but today it also means a new model of development and a reflection of collective efforts. Goa means solidarity for development from panchayat to administration," he added. The Prime Minister further said that Goa achieved a 100 per cent target of providing electricity connection to every household.

"India set the goal of being free from open defecation. Goa achieved this target 100 per cent. The country has set a target of providing electricity connection to every household. Goa got it 100 per cent. In Har Ghar Jal Abhiyan - Goa First 100 per cent! In the matter of giving free ration to the poor - Goa 100 per cent," he added. The initiative of Swayampurna Goa was launched on October 1, 2020.

Under this programme, a state government officer is appointed as 'Swayampurna Mitra'. The Mitra visits a designated panchayat or municipality, interacts with people, coordinates with multiple government departments and ensures that various government schemes and benefits are available to the eligible beneficiaries. (ANI)

