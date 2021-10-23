Centre allocated Rs 500 crore to modernise rural infrastructure in Goa: PM Modi
To modernise rural infrastructure in Goa, the Central government has allotted Rs 500 cores to the state, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday.
To modernise rural infrastructure in Goa, the Central government has allotted Rs 500 cores to the state, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday. "The budget allocated to modernise rural infrastructure in Goa has been hiked by 5 times. The Central govt has allotted Rs 500 crore for rural infrastructure in Goa," said PM Modi while interacting with beneficiaries of the Aatmanirbhar Bharat Swayampurna Goa programme.
The Prime Minister noted the infrastructural development in rural Goa will help in increasing the income of farmers, livestock farmers and fishermen. "The infrastructure being developed in Goa will also help in increasing the income of farmers, livestock farmers and fishermen. This year, the fund for modernisation of rural infrastructure in Goa has been increased by five times as compared to earlier," said PM Modi.
The initiative of Swayampurna Goa was launched on October 1, 2020. Under this programme, a state government officer is appointed as 'Swayampurna Mitra'. The Mitra visits a designated panchayat or municipality, interacts with people, coordinates with multiple government departments and ensures that various government schemes and benefits are available to the eligible beneficiaries. (ANI)
