Will make India self-sufficient in COVID-19 vaccine, says Cyrus Poonawala

While appreciating Prime Minister Narendra Modi for India's landmark achievement of administering over 100 crore COVID-19 vaccine jabs, Cyrus Poonawalla, chairman of Serum Institute of India (SII) said that they will make India self-sufficient in the COVID-19 vaccine which will be available at the lowest possible price in the world.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-10-2021 22:55 IST | Created: 23-10-2021 22:55 IST
Cyrus Poonawalla, Chairman of Serum Institute of India (SII).. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

While appreciating Prime Minister Narendra Modi for India's landmark achievement of administering over 100 crore COVID-19 vaccine jabs, Cyrus Poonawalla, chairman of Serum Institute of India (SII) said that they will make India self-sufficient in the COVID-19 vaccine which will be available at the lowest possible price in the world. Poonawala's remarks came after attending an interaction of Indian manufacturers of the COVID-19 vaccine with PM Modi.

He said, "Today, the PM Modi was very happy as our assurance of giving COVID-19 vaccines has been fulfilled. This is only possible because the PM has gone out of his way and made all the people move very fast. The health workers also cooperated and thus we have achieved this milestone. We will make India self-sufficient in the COVID-19 vaccine, with the lowest possible price in the world " Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and Minister of State for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar were also present during the interaction.

The interaction comes days after the country crossed a milestone of administering 100 crore vaccinations. As per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, with the administration of 68,48,417 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has surpassed the 100 Crore mark to reach 101.30 Cr (1,01,30,28,411) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. (ANI)

