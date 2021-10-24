Left Menu

PM Modi wishes Union Minister Anurag Thakur on his 47th birthday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday extended greetings to Union Sports and Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur on his 47th birthday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-10-2021 10:55 IST | Created: 24-10-2021 10:55 IST
PM Modi wishes Union Minister Anurag Thakur on his 47th birthday
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday extended greetings to Union Sports and Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur on his 47th birthday. Taking to Twitter, Prime Minister said talked about his long acquaintance with Thakur and prayed for his long life.

"Birthday greetings to Minister Shri @ianuragthakur. I have known him for many years and seen his hard work from the days when he was a young Karyakarta (worker) to the present when he is working to improve sporting standards and furthering youth empowerment. Praying for his long life," PM Modi said in a tweet. Born 24 October 1974, BJP leader Thakur is the son of Prem Kumar Dhumal, former Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh. He is a Member of Parliament in the Lok Sabha from Hamirpur, Himachal Pradesh. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Aromatherapy spray linked to US deaths faces recall

Aromatherapy spray linked to US deaths faces recall

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: South Korea's Moon vows 'Korea space age' after rocket test falters; Patagonian fossils show Jurassic dinosaur had the herd mentality and more

Science News Roundup: South Korea's Moon vows 'Korea space age' after rocket...

 Global
3
Xbox makes F1 2021, Dead by Daylight and Fallout 76 free to play this weekend

Xbox makes F1 2021, Dead by Daylight and Fallout 76 free to play this weeken...

 Global
4
World News Roundup: As Russia's COVID-19 toll surges, a Siberian hospital struggles to cope; Australia's Melbourne enjoys weekend of eased COVID curbs after long lockdown and more

World News Roundup: As Russia's COVID-19 toll surges, a Siberian hospital st...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021