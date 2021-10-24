Left Menu

KTM reconstituted, President and Secretary re-elected unopposed

24-10-2021
The Kerala Travel Mart (KTM) reconstituted its managing committee by re-electing unopposed Baby Mathew as its President and Jose Pradeep as the Secretary.

James Kodiyanthara and Jibran Asif were elected unopposed to the posts of Vice-President and Treasurer respectively at the elections held on Saturday.

Hari Kumar C has been elected the Joint Secretary, the KTM said in a release.

S Swaminathan, Silendran M, Vinod V, Mallika Dineshkumar, Jobin Joseph, Jose Scaria, Zaheer E N, Manoj Babu, Rakesh O M, Riaz U C, Janeesh Jaleel, and Nirmala Lilly were elected as members to the new body, the release said.

KTM Society, which is the country's biggest organization in the travel and tourism segment, has been working towards reviving the industry since the spread of the coronavirus in the state 20 months ago.

