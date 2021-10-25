Left Menu

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Oct. 25

Reuters | Updated: 25-10-2021 05:53 IST | Created: 25-10-2021 05:53 IST
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Oct. 25

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- Sunak prioritises NHS, skills and levelling up in Budget windfall https://on.ft.com/30YNjPh - UniCredit walks away from rescue of Monte dei Paschi https://on.ft.com/2ZsaFML

- Evergrande resumes work on projects in southern China https://on.ft.com/3nvlhCG - Sunak not planning big economic restrictions to deal with Covid https://on.ft.com/3jwQT9H

Overview - British finance minister Rishi Sunak will use this week's budget to shore up UK's fragile public finances, while focusing remaining resources on the NHS, skills and helping hard-pressed families.

- Italian government and UniCredit have called off negotiations over the sale of ailing Banca Monte dei Paschi , after attempts to reach a deal over a costly recapitalisation fell through. - China Evergrande Group, the Chinese property developer battling high debt, said on Sunday it had resumed work on more than 10 projects in Shenzhen, Dongguan and other cities and that all would be carried out according to plan.

- Rishi Sunak on Sunday insisted that the government was not planning "significant economic restrictions" to deal with coronavirus this winter. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lille drops more points in French league, held 1-1 by Brest

Lille drops more points in French league, held 1-1 by Brest

 France
2
Health News Roundup: China warns of further spread in latest COVID-19 flare-up; German COVID-19 infections at highest since mid-May and more

Health News Roundup: China warns of further spread in latest COVID-19 flare-...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: As Russia's COVID-19 toll surges, a Siberian hospital struggles to cope; German COVID-19 infections at highest since mid-May and more

Health News Roundup: As Russia's COVID-19 toll surges, a Siberian hospital s...

 Global
4
India will play well, win the World Cup: Mohammed Shami's brother ahead of Ind Vs Pak T20 WC

India will play well, win the World Cup: Mohammed Shami's brother ahead of I...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021