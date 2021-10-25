Sudan PM aide says military staged coup after stirring unrest in east - Al Arabiya
Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 25-10-2021
The Sudanese military has stirred unrest in eastern Sudan and used the crisis to implement a coup on Monday against the government of Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, the director of his office told al-Arabiya TV channel.
The coup happened in spite of an agreement Hamdok had reached with the head of the country's ruling council, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, in presence of U.S. special envoy Jeffrey Feltman, he added, according to the Dubai-based channel.
