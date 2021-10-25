Left Menu

Maha: MCOCA accused on run for 4 yrs traced to Rajasthan

PTI | Thane | Updated: 25-10-2021 16:40 IST
Maha: MCOCA accused on run for 4 yrs traced to Rajasthan
A man on the run for four years after being charged for attempt to murder and under provisions of the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) in Thane was finally traced to Rajasthan, police said on Monday.

A case was registered against the accused, Raj Shokalchand Lakhara, at Narpoli police station here in Maharashtra in 2017 under various Indian Penal Code Sections, including 307 (attempt to murder), and provisions of the MCOCA, inspector Krishna Kokni said.

The police did not divulge details of the alleged incident.

Ten other accused had already been arrested in the case and a charge sheet filed in court.

Acting on a tip-off, the police traced the absconding accused to Jalore in Rajasthan and arrested him on Saturday with the help of local police, the official said.

