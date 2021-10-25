Left Menu

QUOTES-International reaction to seizure of power by Sudan's military

"The Chairperson calls for the immediate resumption of consultations between civilians and military...The Chairperson reaffirms that dialogue and consensus is the only relevant path to save the country and its democratic transition," Mahamat said in a statement. FRENCH PRESIDENT EMMANUEL MACRON "France strongly condemns the coup attempt in Sudan.

Reuters | Updated: 25-10-2021 18:08 IST | Created: 25-10-2021 17:47 IST
QUOTES-International reaction to seizure of power by Sudan's military
Following are international reactions to the seizure of power by the military in Sudan, where soldiers arrested most of the members of the cabinet on Monday and a military officer dissolved the transitional government. U.S. EMBASSY IN KHARTOUM

"The U.S. Embassy is gravely concerned about reports that the armed forces have taken action against Sudan's civilian government, and condemns actions that are undermining Sudan's democratic transition," the embassy said on Twitter. "We call on all actors who are disrupting Sudan's transition to standing down, and allow the civilian-led transitional government to continue its important work to achieve the goals of the revolution."

U.N. SPECIAL REPRESENTATIVE IN SUDAN "I am deeply concerned about reports of an ongoing coup and attempts to undermine Sudan's political transition," U.N. special representative in Sudan, Volker Perthes, said in a statement.

"I call on the security forces to immediately release those who have been unlawfully detained or placed under house arrest...All parties must immediately return to dialogue and engage in good faith to restore the constitutional order." ARAB LEAGUE

"Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit expressed deep concern about the developments in Sudan, calling on all Sudanese parties to fully abide by the constitutional document signed in August 2019 with the involvement of the international community and the Arab League, as well as the 2020 Juba Peace Agreement," it said in a statement. AFRICAN UNION

African Union Commission Chairperson Moussa Faki Mahamat said Sudan's political leaders should be released and human rights respected. "The Chairperson calls for the immediate resumption of consultations between civilians and military...The Chairperson reaffirms that dialogue and consensus is the only relevant path to save the country and its democratic transition," Mahamat said in a statement.

FRENCH PRESIDENT EMMANUEL MACRON "France strongly condemns the coup attempt in Sudan. I express my support to Sudan's transition government and call for the immediate release and the respect of the integrity of the Prime Minister and civilian members of government," Macron said on Twitter.

