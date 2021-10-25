Punjab police busts women snatchers gang; ornaments, car seized

The Ludhiana police on Monday busted a women snatchers' gang active in various parts of Punjab and Haryana by arresting four people, including three women.

The police also seized eight gold bangles, two bracelets, chain and a car from them.

The arrested accused have been identified as Jeeto (60) of Jalaan village in Sangrur, Goga (45), Rajji (40) of Sheetanwal village and Sukhchain Singh (38) of Rauti Shanna village in Patiala.

Ludhiana's Commissioner of Police Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said Jeeto is the kingpin of the gang, and has been facing four criminal cases in various police stations.

Goga has been facing six cases and one case each was already registered against Sukhchain and Rajji, he said.

Giving details about the modus operandi of the gang, the officer said Jeeto along with Goga and Rajji used to lure elderly women on the pretext of offering them lift or engaging the targets in a friendly conversation, claiming to be acquaintances or relatives.

He said the gang has been involved in more than 100 snatchings in Ludhiana, Jalandhar rural, Amritsar, Kartarpur, Moga, Khanna, Jagraon, Hoshiarpur as well as in Haryana state.

A trap was laid at Goanspur village in Malerkotla district where the accused were apprehended, Bhullar said.

He said the police also seized fake registration certificates and number plates from the gang members.

