Special Covid vaccination drive in Delhi for devotees ahead of Chhath

Delhi BJP MP Manoj Tiwari on Monday announced a special COVID-19 inoculation drive for 10,000 people who would be performing Chhath Puja across the city.

The special vaccination drive will be launched by Union Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri from Kadipur, near Burari, on Tuesday. ''We have to celebrate Chhath Puja with precautions, so a Chhath Vrati Special Vaccination Abhiyan will be started from Tuesday.

''In this campaign, 10,000 devotees who would perform the puja but who could not get inoculated (against Covid) due to some reason would be covered,'' Tiwari told reporters at a press conference here on Monday.

He said BJP councillors, with the help of the civic bodies, will visit every locality and identify people who could not get vaccinated against the viral disease.

Tiwari said the vaccination programme will be carried out in association with an NGO -- Delhiites.

He said for the first phase, the drive has been divided into 10 sectors.

''In my constituency (Northeast Delhi), 4,000 vaccines will be administered to Chhath devotees, while 1,000 each will be distributed in the remaining six parliamentary constituencies of Delhi. We aim to conclude this special vaccination drive before November 9,'' the former Delhi BJP chief added.

He appealed to the Delhi administration to provide the necessary support for the drive.

Tiwari also appealed to those taking part in the Chhath celebrations to get vaccinated against Covid.

He said all the BJP councillors and the staff of the city's three civic bodies will launch a cleanliness drive at the Chhath ghats on the Yamuna.

Chhath, celebrated after Diwali by people from Bihar and eastern Uttar Pradesh, involves the offering of ''Arghya'' by fasting women to the Sun god in knee-deep water.

Tiwari hit out at the Delhi government for not allowing the Chhath celebrations initially.

''When poorvanchalis and the BJP workers raised their voice against this (ban on Chhath) and hit the streets, the chief minister started pretending by writing letters to this effect,'' he said in a statement later in the day.

In an order issued on September 30, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) had prohibited Chhath celebrations at public places, including at riverbanks, water bodies and temples, in view of the threat posed by COVID-19.

Following this, Tiwari had staged protests in front of the residence of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

On October 14, Kejriwal wrote a letter to Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, requesting him to allow Chhath Puja in Delhi.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)