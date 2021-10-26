Left Menu

Chhath Puja: Campaign launched to vaccinate devotees against Covid

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-10-2021 14:04 IST | Created: 26-10-2021 13:57 IST
Chhath Puja: Campaign launched to vaccinate devotees against Covid
Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri (file photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Tuesday launched a special campaign for administration of Covid vaccines to devotees going to observe fast on Chhath festival post Diwali at Ibrahimpur village in North East Delhi's Burari area.

He was accompanied by BJP MP Manoj Tiwari. Later, Puri shared pictures of the launch and sought blessings for all from "Chhathi Maiya" in a tweet in Bhojpuri.

The celebration of Chhath at riverbanks, water bodies and temples was prohibited in view of COVID by Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) in its order on September 30.

However, the DDMA is expected to permit the festival at public places after its meeting on Wednesday.

Tiwari, North East Delhi MP, who had strongly opposed the ban on Chhath, had on Tuesday announced the campaign to vaccinate ''Chhathvratis'' so that the festival is celebrated safely.

Over 10,000 persons are to be administrated the vaccine across the city during the campaign.

Chhath, celebrated after Diwali by people from Bihar and eastern Uttar Pradesh, involves the offering of ''Arghya'' by fasting women to the Sun god in knee-deep water.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had earlier this month wrote a letter to Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, requesting him to allow Chhath Puja in Delhi.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Should organisations expand in-house teams or outsource their security?

Should organisations expand in-house teams or outsource their security?

 India
2
NASA, SpaceX begin Flight Readiness Review of Crew-3 mission

NASA, SpaceX begin Flight Readiness Review of Crew-3 mission

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: China warns of further spread in latest COVID-19 flare-up; New Zealand reports second-highest daily COVID-19 cases in pandemic and more

Health News Roundup: China warns of further spread in latest COVID-19 flare-...

 Global
4
FOCUS-In Ocado's world, the rise of the machines is unstoppable

FOCUS-In Ocado's world, the rise of the machines is unstoppable

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021