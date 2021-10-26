BKU holds protest in UP, demands Ajay Mishra’s dismissal

The Bhartiya Kisan Union held a protest outside the DM’s office here, demanding for dismissal of Union Minister Ajay Mishra in connection with Lakhimpur violence.

The BKU workers sent a memorandum in this regard to Prime Minister Narendra Modi through the District Magistrate. The BKU's demonstration came after the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) gave a call to organise nationwide protests on Tuesday to mark the completion of 11 months of farmers' agitation against the three central agricultural laws and to press their demand for Mishra’s dismissal.

