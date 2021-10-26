Left Menu

BKU holds protest in UP, demands Ajay Mishra’s dismissal

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 26-10-2021 17:57 IST | Created: 26-10-2021 17:57 IST
BKU holds protest in UP, demands Ajay Mishra’s dismissal
  • Country:
  • India

The Bhartiya Kisan Union held a protest outside the DM’s office here, demanding for dismissal of Union Minister Ajay Mishra in connection with Lakhimpur violence.

The BKU workers sent a memorandum in this regard to Prime Minister Narendra Modi through the District Magistrate. The BKU's demonstration came after the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) gave a call to organise nationwide protests on Tuesday to mark the completion of 11 months of farmers' agitation against the three central agricultural laws and to press their demand for Mishra’s dismissal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Should organisations expand in-house teams or outsource their security?

Should organisations expand in-house teams or outsource their security?

 India
2
NASA, SpaceX begin Flight Readiness Review of Crew-3 mission

NASA, SpaceX begin Flight Readiness Review of Crew-3 mission

 United States
3
FOCUS-In Ocado's world, the rise of the machines is unstoppable

FOCUS-In Ocado's world, the rise of the machines is unstoppable

 United Kingdom
4
Health News Roundup: China warns of further spread in latest COVID-19 flare-up; New Zealand reports second-highest daily COVID-19 cases in pandemic and more

Health News Roundup: China warns of further spread in latest COVID-19 flare-...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021