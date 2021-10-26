France's Macron meeting with Poland's Duda Wednesday -Elysee
Reuters | Paris | Updated: 26-10-2021 21:31 IST | Created: 26-10-2021 21:31 IST
- Country:
- France
French President Emmanuel Macron will meet with Polish President Andrzej Duda at the Elysee Palace on Wednesday to discuss the issue of European laws.
Earlier this month, Poland's Constitutional Tribunal stated that elements of EU law were incompatible with the Polish constitution.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- French
- Emmanuel Macron
- Constitutional Tribunal
- Polish
- European
- Andrzej Duda
- Poland
Advertisement
ALSO READ
EU 'will start collapsing' unless it takes on Polish challenge - official
Polish prime minister accuses opposition of lying about 'Polexit'
EU will give 'firm answer' to Polish court ruling - EU's top diplomat
Polish prime minister accuses opposition of lying about 'Polexit'
Polish prime minister accuses oppoition of lying about 'Polexit'