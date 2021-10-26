Left Menu

3 teenagers killed in road mishap

PTI | Lohardaga | Updated: 26-10-2021 23:14 IST | Created: 26-10-2021 23:13 IST
Three teenagers including two girls were killed when a bauxite-laden truck hit their two-wheeler at Kandra locality of Lohardaga district on Tuesday night, police said.

The three teenagers were on their way to Booty Dumar Toli from Ghagra in a scooty when the mineral-laden truck coming from the opposite direction rammed into it, officer-in-charge of Sneha police station, Suraj Prasad said.

All the three died on the spot, he said, adding that the bodies have been sent for post-mortem.

