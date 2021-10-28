Mumbai: 18 DCPs transferred

Mumbai police commissioner Hemant Nagrale on Thursday transferred 18 Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCP).

Of 13 police zones of Mumbai, the DCPs of six zones were transferred, according an official release.

IPS officer Nilotpal was given the responsibility of Detection-1 wing of the Mumbai crime branch, whereas Hari Balaji was appointed as DCP, Zone 1. Mahendra Pandit was posted as DCP, Special Task Force of the Economic Offenses Wing.

Saurabh Tripathi was transferred to Zone -2, D S Swami to Zone-8, Manjunath Singhe to Zone-9 and Somnath Gharge to Zone-12, the order said. DCP Yogesh Kumar Gupta was given the charge of Headquarters-2 whereas Geeta Chavan was appointed as DCP Port Zone and Shashikumar Meena as DCP Local Arms. DCP Shrikrishna Kokate was shifted to Local Arms division at Tardeo, Hemraj Rajput was given charge of Local Arms-Kole Kalyan, Raj Tilak Roshan was posted as DCP Traffic and Sanjay Latkar as DCP Security. DCP Sunil Bharadwaj was posted at Local Arms, Marol, DCP Nitin Pawar at Traffic (West), DCP Pradnya Zedge at Traffic (South) and Mahesh Chimte as DCP Protection.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)