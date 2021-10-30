Left Menu

Sudan doctors say two protesters shot dead by troops in Omdurman

Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 30-10-2021 19:17 IST | Created: 30-10-2021 19:17 IST
Sudan's Central Doctors Committee said on Saturday two protesters were shot dead by troops in the capital Khartoum's twin city of Omdurman.

The report of deaths came as hundreds of thousands of people marched in Khartoum in protest against this week's military coup, calling for a restoration of civilian rule, Reuters witnesses said.

