BRIEF-U.S. CDC Reports Total Deaths Of 751,535 Due To Coronavirus As Of Yesterday

U.S. CDC:

* U.S. CDC REPORTS TOTAL DEATHS OF 751,535 DUE TO CORONAVIRUS AS OF YESTERDAY VERSUS 749,876 IN PREVIOUS REPORT ON NOV 5

* U.S. CDC REPORTS TOTAL NOVEL CORONAVIRUS CASES OF 46,358,362 AS OF YESTERDAY VERSUS 46,268,465 IN PREVIOUS REPORT ON NOV 5

