Delhi HC dismisses PIL seeking removal of people 'squatting under the garb of farmers' agitation'

The Delhi High Court on Friday dismissed a petition seeking direction to remove people 'squatting under the garb of farmers' agitation' in the national capital and clear all the roads and public places.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-11-2021 12:35 IST | Created: 12-11-2021 12:35 IST
The Delhi High Court on Friday dismissed a petition seeking direction to remove people 'squatting under the garb of farmers' agitation' in the national capital and clear all the roads and public places. The Bench of Justice DN Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh on Friday "dismissed for default" after no counsel from the petitioner side appeared in the matter. The Court also said on earlier dates too, no one appeared in the matter.

However, Advocate Amit Mahajan, standing counsel for the Centre appeared in the matter. The petition was filed by Dhananjai Jain, a Delhi resident through advocate Bhoop Singh, who sought direction to respondents to put adequate para-military forces to protect important monuments and to ensure the safety of life and property of citizens of Delhi and restore a feeling of confidence and security amongst them.

Teh petitioner stated that he lives in Delhi and as a socially conscious person was aghast at the unprecedented violent developments and unbecoming incidents that took place in various parts of Delhi on January 26, the Republic Day in the capital city of India. "That grave and the emergent situation arose in the national capital from January 26, 2021, when the Republic Day celebrations were underway. The farmer agitation, which was going on for last so many days, took a very aggravated and violent turn and the farmers reached the interiors of Delhi armed with weapons, hockey sticks, swords and other assault weapons disturbing the peace and law and order and tranquillity in the capital of Delhi city apart from demeaning the Republic Day festivity. Protestors and farmers put the entire capital to ransom and the whole life of the capital was brought to a standstill. It raised serious alarm and anxiety amongst the citizens and in particular those living in Delhi," said the petition. (ANI)

