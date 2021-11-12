Left Menu

Mansukh Mandaviya visits Lucknow village, inspects vaccination drive

As a part of Har Ghar Dastak campaign, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya visited Sarojini Nagar area of Natkur village in Lucknow district and enquired from villagers whether they were vaccinated with COVID-19 doses.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya interacting with Natkur villlagers (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Har Ghar Dastak is a campaign of the Central government to provide door-to-door delivery anti-COVID doses.

After meeting the villagers, the minister and UP Minister of State for Women Welfare Swati Singh instructed the officials to put out a sticker saying "everyone has been vaccinated in the house" after the process of jabbing is completed. (ANI)

