Mizoram partly halts construction at Assam border after Centre's directive

PTI | Aizawl | Updated: 12-11-2021 20:26 IST | Created: 12-11-2021 20:26 IST
The Mizoram government has partly halted construction activities along the border with Assam, following the Centre's directive to maintain a status quo at the inter-state boundary, a senior Home Department official said on Friday.

The Mizoram government has been constructing roads and bridges in order to link police duty posts and camps in the border areas after the July standoff, which led to the death of seven people.

The senior official told PTI that the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) sent a letter to the Mizoram government on November 6, directing it to maintain the status quo at the disputed areas along the inter-state border.

Following the Centre's directive, the state Home Department asked district administrations to maintain the status quo at the disputed areas and refrain from undertaking construction activities without mutual consent, he said.

Mizoram's three districts -- Aizawl, Kolasib and Mamit -- share a 164.6 km long boundary with Assam's Cachar, Hailakandi and Karimganj district.

State Home Minister Lalchamliana said his government would undertake activities in the border areas on the Mizoram side as per requirement.

The state police will continue to be deployed in the border areas to prevent untoward incidents and allay fears among people, he said.

Kolasib deputy commissioner H Lalthlangliana claimed that construction activities were carried out within Mizoram's territory as they respect status quo.

''Construction activities are partly going on in some border areas within Mizoram side. Mizoram has never constructed roads or other structures inside Assam or on disputed areas,'' he told PTI.

The border dispute between the two Northeastern states is a long-standing issue, which stemmed from two demarcations during the colonial period.

