Man evading arrest for three years held in Jammu

An absconder, who had been on the run for the past three years after his involvement in a case of assault and criminal trespassing, was arrested here on Friday, officials said.

A case was registered against Amarjeet Singh of Gole Gujral in Jammu in 2018. He had been absconding since then, they said.

A police team arrested him from Gole Gujral area, the officials said, adding Singh will be produced before the court.

