Man evading arrest for three years held in Jammu

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 13-11-2021 00:59 IST | Created: 13-11-2021 00:59 IST
  Country:
  • India

An absconder, who had been on the run for the past three years after his involvement in a case of assault and criminal trespassing, was arrested here on Friday, officials said.

A case was registered against Amarjeet Singh of Gole Gujral in Jammu in 2018. He had been absconding since then, they said.

A police team arrested him from Gole Gujral area, the officials said, adding Singh will be produced before the court.

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

