Left Menu

France marks sixth anniversary of terror attacks in Paris

Salah Abdeslam, a 32-year old French-Moroccan man, is believed to be the only surviving member of the group suspected of carrying out the attacks after other members blew themselves up or were killed by police during the attack. The other 19 suspects in the trial stand accused of helping to provide guns and cars or of playing a role in organising what has been called "France's 9/11".

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 13-11-2021 17:36 IST | Created: 13-11-2021 17:33 IST
France marks sixth anniversary of terror attacks in Paris
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • France

France has marked the sixth anniversary of the night in Paris when Islamic State militants killed 130 people in coordinated strikes against a concert theatre, bars, restaurants and a soccer stadium. Prime Minister Jean Castex and other officials stood in silence to remember the victims of the attacks on the Stade de France stadium, bars, restaurants and the Bataclan concert hall on Nov. 13, 2015.

Twenty men went on trial on September in connection with the deadliest attack in peacetime France. Salah Abdeslam, a 32-year old French-Moroccan man, is believed to be the only surviving member of the group suspected of carrying out the attacks after other members blew themselves up or were killed by police during the attack.

The other 19 suspects in the trial stand accused of helping to provide guns and cars or of playing a role in organising what has been called "France's 9/11". Most of the accused face life imprisonment if convicted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OnRobot Makes Software Debut with WebLytics Solution for Collaborative Applications

OnRobot Makes Software Debut with WebLytics Solution for Collaborative Appli...

 Germany
2
ONGC reports highest ever net profit by any corporate at Rs 18,347 cr in Q2

ONGC reports highest ever net profit by any corporate at Rs 18,347 cr in Q2

 India
3
AIMED asks members to stop supplies to AP govt

AIMED asks members to stop supplies to AP govt

 India
4
Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on flight to space station; Latest astronaut crew of four welcomed aboard International Space Station and more

Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on fl...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021