PM Modi to transfer first PMAY-G instalment to 1.47 lakh beneficiaries of Tripura today
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will transfer the first instalment of Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana - Gramin (PMAY-G) to more than 1.47 lakh beneficiaries of Tripura on Sunday, the Prime Minister's Office informed.
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will transfer the first instalment of Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana - Gramin (PMAY-G) to more than 1.47 lakh beneficiaries of Tripura on Sunday, the Prime Minister's Office informed.
"More than Rs 700 crore will be credited directly to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries on the occasion," it added.
The PMO further said that following the Prime Minister's intervention, taking into account the unique geo-climatic condition of Tripura, the definition of 'kuccha' house has been changed specifically for the state, which has enabled such a large number of beneficiaries living in 'kuccha' houses to get assistance to construct a 'pucca' house. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Narendra Modi
- Pradhan
- Prime Minister's Office
- Tripura
- PM Modi
ALSO READ
PM Narendra Modi meets Pope Francis in Vatican.
PM Narendra Modi had a warm meeting with Pope Francis at Vatican City: Sources.
Focus on holistic growth, Pradhan urges students
At G20 session, PM Narendra Modi highlighted India's contribution in fight against Covid pandemic: FS Harsh Vardhan Shringla.
Govt concerned about inflation, will control it in time: Dharmendra Pradhan amid rising fuel prices