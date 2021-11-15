Islamic State claims responsibility for bomb attack in Afghan capital
Islamic State claimed responsibility for an attack in the Afghan capital Kabul on Saturday, the group said on its Telegram account on Sunday.
A magnetic bomb attached to a passenger minivan exploded in a heavily Shi'ite area of Kabul on Saturday, causing an unknown number of casualties, Taliban officials and residents said.
