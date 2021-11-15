BJP leader Vijender Gupta moves HC against summons in defamation case by AAP's Kailash Gahlot

BJP MLA Vijender Gupta Monday approached the Delhi High Court challenging the summons issued to him in a criminal complaint filed by Delhi Cabinet Minister and AAP leader Kailash Gahlot for making alleged defamatory statements on purported irregularities in the procurement of 1,000 low floor buses by the Delhi Transport Corporation.

The plea was mentioned before a bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Jyoti Singh which agreed to list it for hearing on Tuesday.

Gupta was summoned as an accused in the criminal complaint by a trial court on October 11 and was asked to appear before it on November 16.

Advocate Pavan Narang, appearing for Gupta, urged the court to list the plea for hearing today itself.

However, the court said it will be listed for Tuesday.

The trial court had said there was prima facie enough evidence to summon Gupta as an accused of the alleged offences of defamation.

Gahlot, who is Delhi Transport Minister, had alleged in his complaint that Gupta ''intentionally and for malafide purposes'' defamed him and tarnished his reputation to gain political mileage.

He had alleged that Gupta levelled ''defamatory, scandalous, mischievous, false and scurrilous allegations'' verbally as well as in writing.

The complaint had said that ''vilifying and scandalous'' allegations were made by the accused to stall the ''ambitious project of the Delhi Government to give major relief to the residents of Delhi''. ''The accused made scurrilous, misplaced, and false allegations against the complainant with an intention to teach people of Delhi a lesson for voting in favour of Aam Aadmi Party,'' the plea had alleged.

It had claimed that Gupta had made unabated tweets doubting the integrity of the minister concerning the purchase of the low floor buses, despite a clean-chit being given by a high-powered committee. It had said the Delhi government floated a tender for buses and after due process, it was awarded to Tata but all sorts of allegations were made. If convicted, Gupta may get a maximum punishment of a two-year jail term.

