Farmer shot dead in Punjab's Hoshiarpur

A 45-year-old farmer was shot dead on Monday by two unidentified assailants at Nangal Farid village, about 30 km from here, said police.

Two armed assailants, who came in a car, fired at Parminder Singh when he was watering his field on Monday morning.

Both assailants fled after committing the crime.

Seriously injured Parminder was taken to a hospital in Jalandhar where he was declared brought dead.

Senior Superintendent of Police Kulwant Singh Heer said an alert has been sounded and search operation is going on to nab the assailants.

The reason behind the killing of Parminder is yet to be ascertained, said police.

