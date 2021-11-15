Left Menu

Deputy Tahsildar, VAO suspended for accepting Rs 50,000 as bribe

The police arrested a middleman, too, in this connection. The three were remanded in judicial custody.In the meantime, the police raided the house of Azhagesan and seized Rs 5.50 lakh unaccounted cash.

Erode (TN), Nov 15: Erode District Collector H Krishnanunni on Monday placed under suspension the Deputy Tahsildar of Nambiyur and Village Administrative Officer (VAO) of Elathur for allegedly receiving a bribe of Rs 50,000 for providing a land valuation certificate.

According to the Revenue Department, Rathinasamy, a farmer of Koodakarai village, wanted the certificate for his one-hectare agricultural land for which the VAO Ramji and the Deputy Tahsildar Azhagesan demanded the sum. The farmer approached the anti-corruption wing of the district police.

The police laid a trap and the two officials were caught red-handed. The police arrested a middleman, too, in this connection. The three were remanded in judicial custody.

In the meantime, the police raided the house of Azhagesan and seized Rs 5.50 lakh unaccounted cash.

